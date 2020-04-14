Resolution Capital Ltd Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 608,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,553,000. CyrusOne comprises about 1.6% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,083,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,736,000 after buying an additional 395,989 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. 1,408,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,792. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

