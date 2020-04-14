Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 1,944,631 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944,631 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties makes up 0.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $17,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,128,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 273,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,894. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

