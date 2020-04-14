Resolution Capital Ltd Sells 152,019 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,019 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.55% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $95,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. 1,602,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,861. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

