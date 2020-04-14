Resolution Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,024 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for 4.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.94% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $98,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

