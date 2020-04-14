Resolution Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389,323 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 7.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.98% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $170,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,753,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after acquiring an additional 662,920 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $8.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 618,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

