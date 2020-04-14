Resolution Capital Ltd Raises Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,297 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 2.96% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $48,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 195,618 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ESRT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

