Resolution Capital Ltd Purchases 589,079 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,079 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 7.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 1.45% of Invitation Homes worth $168,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 6,526,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,732. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

