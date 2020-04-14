Resolution Capital Ltd Has $239.17 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,177 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 10.0% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 1.04% of Equity Residential worth $239,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,321,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Equity Residential by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 1,580,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

