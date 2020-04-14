Resolution Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Resolution Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,622 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 0.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $95,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,375,000 after acquiring an additional 244,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,167,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 813,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.