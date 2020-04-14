Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up 0.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

NYSE:BXP traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.68. 918,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,164. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

