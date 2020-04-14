Resolution Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 357.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for about 3.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $74,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NYSE CUBE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,059. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

