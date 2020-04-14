Resolution Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,787 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up 4.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $98,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $42,451,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after purchasing an additional 693,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after buying an additional 688,388 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,291,000 after buying an additional 565,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EQC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 1,062,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

