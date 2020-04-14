Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Trading 2.6% Higher

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.41, 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 175,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 243.61%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.