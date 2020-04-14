Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):

4/8/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

4/6/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,710 ($22.49).

4/1/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,830 ($24.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

3/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,890 ($24.86).

3/4/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,890 ($24.86). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/18/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Shares of BHP traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,312.60 ($17.27). The company had a trading volume of 5,479,787 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,610.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

