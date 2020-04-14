Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,805 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.32% of Republic Services worth $76,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,834 shares of company stock worth $3,640,229 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.