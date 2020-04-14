REPO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $864.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $864.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One REPO token can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02760848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00227082 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

