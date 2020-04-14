Renasant Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.31. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

