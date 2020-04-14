Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

