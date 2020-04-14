Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. 343,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,364. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

