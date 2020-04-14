Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.