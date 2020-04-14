Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 369 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.