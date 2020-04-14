Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $58.00. 3,091,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

