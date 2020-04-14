Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 66.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.19. 2,017,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

