Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

