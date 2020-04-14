Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,059 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 6,627,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,766,716. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.