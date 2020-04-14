Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 504.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 82.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.76. 11,162,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,884,829. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

