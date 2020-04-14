Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.79. 4,407,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.