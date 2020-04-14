Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 833.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,190 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.46. 5,056,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

