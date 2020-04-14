Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,573. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

