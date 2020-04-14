Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.80 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.