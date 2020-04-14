Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.98. 7,715,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,129,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

