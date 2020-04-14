Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68,533 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $146.90. 2,525,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

