Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.21. 19,584,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

