Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.57. 1,918,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,378. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

