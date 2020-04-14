Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 761 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

