Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 548 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $64.71. 24,733,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

