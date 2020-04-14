Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 51,050 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 214.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. 17,290,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

