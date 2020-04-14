Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.54. 7,348,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,401,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.