Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.08 and a 200 day moving average of $299.64. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.