Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in China Mobile by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,035,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. 985,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

