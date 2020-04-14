Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.70. 23,234,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

