Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 76,840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,034.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.19. 26,843,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

