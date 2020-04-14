Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,757 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,627,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,998,000 after acquiring an additional 108,422 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $84.20. 1,453,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

