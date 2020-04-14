Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

