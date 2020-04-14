Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Plans Dividend of GBX 101.60

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,404 ($84.24) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,951.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,077.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion and a PE ratio of -12.32.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,400 ($84.19) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,950 ($78.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,410.26 ($84.32).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.