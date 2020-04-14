Ragnarok 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $6,689.77 and $20.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.02760848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00227082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,529,829 coins and its circulating supply is 16,108,418 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.