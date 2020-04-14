R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,299 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,564. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -86.67, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

