Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey Sells 5,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark T. Roskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $139,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Mark T. Roskey sold 55 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $1,469.05.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $120,200.00.

QTRX stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,873. The company has a market cap of $594.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.43. Quanterix Corp has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quanterix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

