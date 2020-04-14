QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,891,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

