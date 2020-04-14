Qtum Market Cap Achieves $127.42 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00019303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Allcoin and Liquid. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $127.42 million and approximately $347.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005358 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,278,064 coins and its circulating supply is 96,528,044 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, LBank, OTCBTC, Exrates, CoinEx, Crex24, Iquant, Coindeal, Gate.io, EXX, DragonEX, Binance, GOPAX, Liquid, BCEX, Cobinhood, HBUS, OKEx, CoinEgg, BitForex, Liqui, Bibox, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Ovis, Bithumb, Bitfinex, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinone, Bittrex, ABCC, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Bleutrade, Coinrail, BigONE, Poloniex, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

